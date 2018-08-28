New Ohio Education Policy on Student Success Shifts Focus to Students

State education leaders have a new policy they say will ensure student success. But it involves doing some basic things many schools and teachers already do – focusing on individual students’ needs. It is meant to de-emphasize required standardized testing.

Shifting the focus on the driver behind student success

The state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Juravich, helped develop the new policy that focuses less on teaching information that could be on state standardized tests and more on meeting the needs of individual students.

“For our students to be academically successful, the individual, diverse needs of our students must be met first,” he said.

State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said this policy is what good teachers and schools are already doing. Students will still have to take tests, but DeMaria said this policy will better prepare them for standardized tests and final exams and will help them use their strengths and overcome their weaknesses to develop important life skills.