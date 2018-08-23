New Governor's Race Campaign Ads Target DeWine

By 52 minutes ago
  • photo of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine
    Mike Dewine (left), a Republican, and Rich Cordray (right), a Democrat, are competing in the race for Ohio governor this fall.
    TWITTER

The same day that Republican Mike DeWine aired his first ad of this fall’s governor’s race, a group of Democratic governors launched their ad against him.

Richard Cordray started his TV ad campaign earlier this month. But this commercial is from the Democratic Governors Association, and it goes after ads from the group’s Republican counterpart.

“Mike DeWine’s special interest allies are making false attacks on Rich Cordray. Because Rich Cordray has spent his life taking on the big banks and drug companies — the very companies funding DeWine,” the ad says.

One of those Republican Governors Association ads has been labeled “mostly false” by Politifact.

It’s unclear how much the Democratic Governors Association, which is a super PAC, has spent on this ad buy. But the ad does mention “dark money” spent in support of Republican candidates. Dark money is raised by groups on both sides and will likely continue to be as this race is expected to set a spending record.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
Rich Cordray
Ohio governor
Republican Governors Assocation
Election 2018
Democratic Governors Association

Related Content

DeWine's First Ad for Governor Slams Cordray for Untested Rape Kits

By Aug 22, 2018
photo of untested rape kit
MIKE DEWINE / FACEBOOK

Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor, and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest have faced each other before.

The ad features rape survivor Alyssa Allison, whose rape kit was in the backlog of 12,000 that DeWine said he found after the 2010 election. That was the race in which he defeated Attorney General Richard Cordray, who his opponent again this fall.