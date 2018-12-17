New Effort to Draft Sen. Sherrod Brown to Run for President

  • Sherrod Brown speaks on election night 2018.
There’s a new effort afoot to try to draft U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to run for president.

Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is one of the chairs of a committee circulating a national petition to convince Brown to run for president in 2020. Whaley says Brown would bring a needed change to the White House.

“We need a president who pays attention to people who work everyday.” 

Brown was re-elected to his third term in the U.S. Senate last month by just under seven points, defeating one of President Trump’s congressional allies. Brown won eight counties in Ohio that had supported Donald Trump in 2016. The committee has set up a website to help with its effort: 2020sherrod.com.

