Netflix Documentary On Northeast Ohio Wrestler Premiers This Week

By Aug 9, 2018
  • "Zion" chronicles Zion Clark's journey from foster care to the Massillon High School wrestling team.
The new Netflix documentary "Zion" tells the story of a Northeast Ohio wrestler who was born without legs. 

Filmed while Zion Clark was still a student at Massillon High School, the documentary chronicles his journey from foster care to the wrestling mat.

Clark was born without legs because of a condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome. He discovered wrestling when he was 10 and said it opened the door to "the most fun thing in the world." 

The 20-year-old is now a sophomore on the Kent State Tuscarawas wrestling team.

"Zion" premiers on Netflix after screening at Sundance and winning several awards from film festivals across the country.

