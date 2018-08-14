Native American Statue Will Be Removed from Akron School

By 3 hours ago
  • photo of Chief Rotaynah
    Artist and former Akron resident Peter Toth created Chief Rotaynah, the 36-foot statue of a Native American, that will be removed from its home near a school in Akron.
    AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Akron Public Schools is saying farewell to a 30-year-old wooden Native American statue. Chief Rotaynah will be removed from its home near Judith A. Resnik Community Learning Center after sustaining damage from weather and pests.

Hungarian immigrant and former Akron resident Peter Toth carved the 36-foot red oak statue that celebrates the history of Native American culture in Northeast Ohio.

Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said the community cares about the well-being of the statue.

“We’ve had some people call, offers to try and help do something. Or maybe somebody might at some point in time, offer to make another sculpture. We don’t really know. It’s still early," he said. "We want to be responsible with this gift that this man gave us 33 years ago.” 

Williamson said if the statue remains intact upon removal, it will be placed into storage alongside its original carved feathers.

There are no plans to replace the statue.

Tags: 
Akron Public Schools
Chief Rotaynah
Peter Toth
Mark Williamson

Related Content

Akron Art Museum Puts The 'Dot' In Your Phone with New Digital Tour Guide

By Aug 6, 2018
photo of Akron Art Museum Dot
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum has a new employee: she never eats, she never sleeps, and she’s ready to give tours to every single person who walks into the building.

The new digital tour guide, Dot, lives within the Facebook Messenger app. The goal is to provide information on the museum’s collection and also stimulate conversation among visitors.

Virginique Whitmore, an Akron Public Schools high school teacher, was at the launch party for Dot. She says the app has a major advantage when it comes to reaching her students.

LeBron James-backed I Promise School Welcomes Akron Students Starting Today

By Jul 30, 2018
photo of Brandi Davis
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Today is the first day of school for about 240 Akron students who are attending what’s being called an experimental school. And it’s being backed by one of the most famous people in the world.