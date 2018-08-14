Native American Statue Will Be Removed from Akron School

Akron Public Schools is saying farewell to a 30-year-old wooden Native American statue. Chief Rotaynah will be removed from its home near Judith A. Resnik Community Learning Center after sustaining damage from weather and pests.

Hungarian immigrant and former Akron resident Peter Toth carved the 36-foot red oak statue that celebrates the history of Native American culture in Northeast Ohio.

Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said the community cares about the well-being of the statue.

Community interest

“We’ve had some people call, offers to try and help do something. Or maybe somebody might at some point in time, offer to make another sculpture. We don’t really know. It’s still early," he said. "We want to be responsible with this gift that this man gave us 33 years ago.”

Williamson said if the statue remains intact upon removal, it will be placed into storage alongside its original carved feathers.

There are no plans to replace the statue.