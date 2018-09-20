NASA Chief Likes What He Sees at Northern Ohio Research Facilities

  • The VF6 chamber can simulate conditions in space
    At NASA Glenn this 72-ft vacuum chamber is being readied for an ion thruster propulsion test.
The new head of NASA is saying good things about the NASA Glenn Research Center in northern Ohio.

The new Administrator of NASA, James Bridenstine after touring NASA GLenn Lewis Research Center
James Bridenstine was appointed five months ago to implement President Trump’s new vision for the space agency. He’s now touring NASA facilities around the country.  While at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park he was asked about its future.   “I’ll tell you it is very bright.  NASA Glenn is advancing some of the most critical technologies for the President’s Space Policy Directive One…which is NASA’s vision of getting back to the Moon. “

NASA Glenn and its sister facility, Plum Brook research Station in Sandusky employ more than 3,500 people, and a Cleveland State University study in 2016 showed the facilities contribute $1.4-billion in economic activity to the region.

NASA Glenn Will Build the Power System for the Proposed Lunar Orbiting Platform

By Feb 13, 2018
NASA’s Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot has announced the agency’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.  The nearly $20 billion spending blueprint focuses on a new mission to the moon.

A prominent piece of that lunar exploration plan is being built in Cleveland, as WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports.

Private Planes and a NASA Drone Help Researchers Battle Lake Erie Algae Bloom

By Elizabeth Miller Oct 15, 2017
A drone flies over Lake Erie
Algae blooms continue to color western Lake Erie a deep green. Now researchers and scientists want to know more about toxins produced by the algae. And they’re getting help from the air. 

Some 30,000 feet up in the air, Rafat Ansari flies his small, two-seater plane over Lake Erie. He starts west of Cleveland and flies over the lake's islands to Toledo, and then north into Michigan. The round trip flight is about 260 miles.

Along the way, he snaps photos – about 1,500 of them – with three tiny cameras attached to his plane. 