Morning Headlines: Tent City Receives Final Notice, Ohio OKs Violent Offender Database

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10:

Tent city receives final shut down notice

The city of Akron has given a tent city a final shut down notice. The Beacon Journal reports the city has ordered the camp to vacate by January because it’s violating a zoning code. Sage Lewis has been fighting to keep the homeless camp on his Middlebury property open for nearly two years. About a dozen people are still on the site. The city says it will take further legal action if the site isn't cleared out within 30 days. The city has been working with organizations like Continuum of Care to help find shelter for tent city residents. Lewis has 20 days to appeal.

Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent offenders

Ohio lawmakers have approved the creation of a statewide database of violent offenders under legislation named for a college student who disappeared while bicycling and was abducted and slain. The bill named for Sierah Joughin and known as "Sierah's Law" will take effect if it is signed by Gov. John Kasich. The legislation would require the Ohio Attorney General's Office to implement and maintain a registry keeping track of people convicted of violent crimes such as murder and abduction. Violent offenders would have to register their address and other information once they're released from prison. The statewide database will be for use by law enforcement in investigations and not available online for the public to search like the sex offender registry, but the public could get portions of the information from the registry at their county sheriff's office.

Ohioans turn over 45,000 pounds of prescription drugs

Ohioans turned in 45,000 pounds of prescription drugs this fall during an effort to get rid of old and expiring medication. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says Ohio had the fifth-highest amount among all states during the latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October. Only California, Texas, Wisconsin and New York collected more. Since 2010, the DEA reports 11 million tons of prescription drugs have been collected in Ohio. There are 280 collection sites around the state that are available to the public.

Summit County Prosecutor to hire victim advocate

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is using a federal grant to hire a victim advocate that will help crime victims navigate the justice system. The victim advocate will provide information and support as cases are going through the judicial process and ensure victims' rights under Marsy’s Law. The office has helped more than 2,000 crime victims last year.

Ohio casinos, racinos see revenue increase

Ohio’s casinos and racinos had a 4 percent increase in gambling revenue last month compared to the same time last year. Cleveland.com reports the revenue totaled more than $148 million this year compared to last November’s $142 million. The Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park led the state with revenue of more than $20 million.

Brookfield acquires Cleveland's Forest City

The long-run of Cleveland's real estate empire Forest City has officially come to an end. Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management has completed its $7 billion purchase of the company. Forest City started out as an immigrant-owned building materials business and quickly became an owner of real estate projects all over the nation. This isn’t the first time Brookfield has made a deal in Cleveland; it bought Associated Estates Realty Corps in Richmond Heights for $2.5 billion in 2015.

Senate passes bill to honor baseball pioneer Larry Doby

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to honor former Cleveland Indians center-fielder Larry Doby, the American League's first black ballplayer, with the Congressional Gold Medal. Doby became the American League's first black player in July 1947, two months after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color line with the National League's Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby was a seven-time All-Star, leading the 1948 Indians to the world championship. He died in 2003. The Indians built a statue of Doby outside Progressive Field in 2015.

Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2020

Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to a contract extension through June 2020. The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel recently agreed to the one-year extension. Trustees said in a statement that the former Ohio State University football coach has "excelled" in leading the university the past four years. The contract extension does not include a pay raise. His annual salary will remain at $300,000. Tressel was named YSU's ninth president in 2014.

UA men's soccer falls short in national title

The University of Akron men’s soccer team fell short of winning the national title last night. Maryland beat Akron 1-0 to win the College Cup. It ends a remarkable season for the Zips, who won nine consecutive games to make it to the championship game after a 6-6-2 start.

Browns beat Panthers 26-20

The Browns beat the Carolina Panthers 26-20 as rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield bounced back from a bad performance last week. Mayfield finished with 238 passing yards. The Browns at 5-7-1 have kept their faint playoff hopes alive. They improved to 3-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams