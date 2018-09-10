Morning Headlines: Second Ohio State Fair Accident Victim Dies; Chippewa Lake Toxic Algae Advisory

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:

Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident;

Chippewa Lake under algae bloom advisory;

Heavy rainfall causes closures, cancellations;

Officials continue to investigate Cincinnati shooter's motive;

State medical marijuana program officially misses Sept. 8 deadline;

Ohio Statehouse to hold annual ghostly celebration;

Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident

A 19-year-old woman who was injured when a ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair last year has died. Jennifer Lambert suffered a traumatic brain injury when one of the gondola’s on the Fire Ball ride broke loose, killing 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, including Lambert. She had been in a long-term care facility since the accident. She died of liver failure over the weekend.

Chippewa Lake under algae bloom advisory

Advisories have been posted at Chippewa Lake in Medina County because of a toxic algae bloom. The advisory said people and pets should avoid all contact with the water, and boating is limited to an idle-speed, no-wake basis. The warnings remain in effect until two consecutive tests at least one week apart show toxin levels below the thresholds.

Heavy rainfall causes closures, cancellations

Northeast Ohio has been spared severe flooding, but the ongoing rain over the weekend caused some problems. The Wayne County fair had to evacuate animals Saturday because of flooding concerns. They were returned on Sunday, but some events were cancelled. Several events were affected in Summit County, including the Auto Show at Stan Hywet, which has been rescheduled for this Sunday. And Cedar Point closed early Sunday, citing unpresented rainfall. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon didn't reach as far north as originally forecasted.

Officials continue to investigate Cincinnati shooter's motive

Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in a downtown Cincinnati high-rise.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed last Thursday. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition. Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had some 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun. Police said he never worked there and an apartment search hasn't explained his attack. Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a "Cincy Strong" shirt to benefit victims and first responders.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the company expects to raise more than $10,000.

State medical marijuana program officially misses Sept. 8 deadline

While Ohio blew past the deadline Saturday for rolling out its medical marijuana program, the pot industry is confident greener days are coming soon. Tom Rosenberger, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association of Ohio says it's not uncommon for states' marijuana programs to be delayed, sometimes for years, by legal, regulatory or logistical snags. The three offices that share responsibility for Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program — the Commerce Department and the state medical and pharmacy boards — say Ohio's two-year implementation schedule was aggressive. They emphasized the progress that's been made, including certifying about 250 doctors and provisionally licensing 26 large and small growers, four testing labs, 40 processors, and 56 dispensaries.

Ohio Statehouse to hold annual ghostly celebration

The Ohio Statehouse is preparing for its annual ghostly celebration of state history and legend. Ticket sales are underway for the Haunted Statehouse tours, featuring staff members and costumed volunteers leading visitors on a family-friendly excursion through the state capital's dimly lit limestone corridors. This year's event includes an updated tour route, new stories and what the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board calls "recently found evidence of paranormal activity" in the building. Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays during the last two weekends of October. They depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.