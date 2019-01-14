Morning Headlines: DeWine Sworn In as Governor, Medical Marijuana Sales to Begin This Week

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 14:

DeWine sworn in as Ohio governor;

Medical marijuana sales to begin this week;

Advocates come together for Homeless Stand Down;

Brown planning trips to early presidential states;

Cleveland-based Ferro announces plant closure;

Cleveland native creates GoFundMe to feed Hopkins employees;

Trial set in suit over Walmart shooting of black man by cop;

Freddie Kitchens officially named Browns new head coach;

DeWine sworn in as governor

Flanked by family and close friends, Mike DeWine became Ohio's 70th governor shortly after midnight today in private ceremony at his farm near Cedarville. DeWine took the oath of office with his hand on a stack of family Bibles. DeWine then immediately signed six executive orders. The first created the Governor's Recovery Ohio Initiative, an anti-drug effort. The others created the Governor's Children's Initiative; established Ohio as a disability inclusion state and model employer of individuals with disabilities; elevated foster care priorities in Ohio; put an anti-discrimination policy back in effect adding pregnancy, young children and foster parents as protected classes; and elevated prevention within the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

WKSU will air DeWine’s inauguration starting at noon on Monday on our HD4 stream, and online at wksu.org. It'll also be rebroadcasted at 8 p.m. on 89.7 FM.

Medical marijuana sales to begin this week

After months of delays, the first batches of medical marijuana are expected to be sold to approved patients this week. The state’s original deadline for selling the cannabis was initially set for September last year, but delays in the process didn’t let cultivators begin growing until last summer. Many approved cultivators are ready to start putting cannabis on the market, but they’re awaiting state inspections and approval.

Advocates come together for Homeless Stand Down

Homeless advocates came together over the weekend for the annual Homeless Stand Down. Cleveland.com reports the event usually serves about 1,500 people, providing clothing, hot meals, health screenings, haircuts and access to community resources. About 100 organizations collaborate on the event that was held at Cleveland Public Auditorium. The event came days after Cleveland Metroparks ordered the eviction of about 10 people living in an encampment under the Detroit-Superior Bridge as they prepare to build a new park.

Brown planning trips to early presidential states

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is planning trips to early presidential states like Iowa and New Hampshire, signaling another step toward a run for president. Cleveland.com reports although an official announcement hasn’t been made about the 2020 run, Brown’s chief of staff is assembling a campaign team in Iowa. An official itinerary for the trips hasn’t been set.

Cleveland-based Ferro announces plant closure

A Cleveland-area international chemical company has announced plans to move some of its operations to Mexico. Mayfield Heights-based Ferro Corporation said it plans to stop porcelain enamel production at its East 56th Street facility, which will eliminate 80 positions throughout the year. The company said the move stems from aging infrastructure and equipment at the plant, which has operated since 1919.

Cleveland native creates GoFundMe to feed Hopkins employees

A Cleveland-native has launched a GoFundMe to help feed Cleveland-Hopkins airport employees amid the partial government shutdown. Cleveland.com reports traveler Anthony Prusak discovered that 80 agents are working three shifts a day at the airport — all unpaid. Although TSA workers can’t accept gift cards or money, they can accept food. The GoFundMe is up to $5,000, surpassing its $1,000 goal. The meals will be provided on Friday.

Trial set in suit over Walmart shooting of black man by cop

A jury trial is scheduled Feb. 4 in the wrongful death lawsuit over a white police officer's fatal shooting of a black man in a Dayton-area Walmart who was carrying an air rifle he picked up from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in 2014. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court. Federal authorities concluded there wasn't enough evidence to charge the officer who killed Crawford while responding to a 911 call. He said he perceived an "imminent threat ."

Freddie Kitchens officially named Browns new head coach

The Browns made it official over the weekend — Freddie Kitchens is the new head coach. Kitchens is promoted from offensive coordinator, a position he took on midway through the season. He was responsible for the impressive improvement of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. In a statement owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said Kitchens fosters a collaborative environment, gets the most out of his players and the players loved playing for him. He'll be introduced at a press conference today.