Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga Considers LGBT Ordinance; Summa Health Emergency Program Denied

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 19:

Cuyahoga County considers making LGBT discrimination illegal;

Summa Health's emergency program gets denied;

Ohio Statehouse Museum to showcase the state's earliest constitutions;

Quicken Loans Arena to receive $185M upgrades;

Indians Corey Kluber stikes out 11 in win over White Sox;

Cuyahoga County is considering making discrimination against LGBT individuals illegal. WKYC reports the county is considering the ordinance that would outlaw any business to discriminate against any person based on gender identity or sexual orientation. The ordinance is co-sponsored by County Executive Armond Budish and backed by several local LGBT groups. The Cuyahoga County Republican Party is against the ordinance, calling it an overreach that will hurt county business and taxpayers. According to the Greater Cleveland LGBT Community Center, current state law does not protect someone from being denied services or fired from a job based on sexual orientation or gender identity. State lawmakers are considering a bill changing that, but lawmakers have yet to vote on it.

Akron-based Summa Health has lost a bid to restart its emergency medicine residency program. The Beacon Journal reports the accrediting agency for nationwide physician training programs denied the hospital's request to restart the program. In 2017 the hospital was stripped of the ability to train resident E.R. doctors because of staffing problems on New Year's Day. The accrediting agency claimed there were delays in specialized care for patients and some first-year E.R. residents were sending patients home without being seen by a doctor or seeing patients without supervision. Summa Health officials said they will look to address areas that need improvement and will apply for accreditation again.

The state plans to announce a new exhibit showcasing some of Ohio's earliest constitutions. The exhibit to be housed in the Ohio Statehouse Museum will display the original 1802 and 1851 Ohio constitutions. It will also explain how the documents have changed over time. An announcement is planned for Wednesday at the Statehouse by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and the Capitol Square Foundation, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection. The state said the exhibit will be the first in the United States with a state's original constitution on permanent public display in a state capitol.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting a $185 million upgrade at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland.com reports Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert plans to spend $45 million himself on the project. In the announcement yesterday, the Cavs said the construction should be completed by October 2019 with the team committed to covering any cost overruns. $70 million in public funding will come from a tax on arena tickets and hotel rooms in Cuyahoga County. Upgrades include a revamped player locker room, media improvements and upgrades to audio visual equipment. An initial plan for $140 million in upgrades to the Q was announced earlier this year. Cavs officials said the organization decided to add to the construction plan with no additional public funding.

Indians ace Corey Kluber led Cleveland with 11 strike outs in its 5-3 win over the White Sox last night at Progressive Field. The win is Kluber's 19th of the season. He's topped 200 strikeouts for the fifth-straight season. Kluber won 18 games in three of the last four seasons, including his two Cy Young Award-Winning years in 2014 and 2017. Cleveland has already locked up the A.L. Central title, but Kluber said he wants to go into the postseason pitching as well as possible.