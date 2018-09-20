Morning Headlines: Council Calls for Crime-Ridden Store to Close; Yost Finds Millions in Savings

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 20:

Akron City Council calls for crime-riddled store to close;

Yost finds millions in savings for school districts;

Advocates concerned after Akron voted to close down tent city for homeless;

Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis gets 1,000th career hit in second win against White Sox;

An Akron City Council member is calling for a crime plagued convenience store to be closed. Cleveland.com reports Tara Mosley Samples said the Mr. Pantry store on Copley road is to blame for the violence. Police records show nearly 300 instances of fights, drug deals and shootings at the store in the past year. Samples calls for it to be closed drew a response from councilman Russel Neal Jr. who represents the district. He said she should have talked to him first. Neal said he’s working with city officials and local leaders to keep the store open and find a solution to the violence.

A report from Ohio auditor Dave Yost's office said has identified over $138 million in potential savings for dozens of school districts since 2011 often for districts struggling financially. The report released Wednesday doesn't specify whether districts actually chose to follow the audit recommendations or saved that much money. Yost's office said it's highlighting benefits of performance audits after financial forecasts indicated nearly one-fourth of Ohio's 612 districts are projected to end the 2022 fiscal year with deficits. The report comes as the Republican auditor faces Democrat and former U.S. attorney Steve Dettelbach in the race for attorney general. Dettelbach's campaign accuses Yost of failing to show up for schools on another financial front: the accountability of a now-closed online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

After Akron City Council voted on Monday to shutter Second Chance Village—a tent city of around 40 people—organizers and homeless advocates are concerned where residents might turn for shelter. The Beacon Journal reports officials with the tent city are working with the homeless agency network Continuum of Care of Summit County to try and find residents homes before Thanksgiving. That's City Council's deadline to move people out of encampment. Officials may also try to work with the Summit County Land Bank to try and rehab blighted propeties into tiny homes for former Second Chance Village residents.

The Cleveland Indians downed the Chicago White Sox 4-1 with a walk off grand slam last night by Jason Kipnis. The slam was the center fielder’s 1,000th hit of his career. Indians starter Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, but gave up the White Sox lone homer in the sixth. The Indians close out a three game series with the White Sox tonight at Progressive Field. Cleveland has already clinched the A.L. Central Title.