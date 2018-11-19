More Veto Overrides Likely in Lame Duck Session

Last week, the Ohio General Assembly overturned a bill that had been vetoed by Gov. John Kasich earlier this year. The bill centered on the power of the legislature over the governor’s agencies. It might not be the last time lawmakers override a veto this session.

The House and Senate easily overrode Kasich’s veto. When asked whether he sees more overrides in the next few weeks, House Speaker Ryan Smith said, “perhaps.”

“We’ll see what happens. There is still a lot of overrides out there that we are going to discuss as a caucus. Something tells me we will probably have more vetoes before the end of the year,” Smith said.

Kasich has previously vetoed an abortion ban like the House just passed, and said he’d veto a gun bill the Senate is considering. 

