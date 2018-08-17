More Ohio Processors and Testers Get Medical Marijuana Provisional Licenses

    The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program was supposed to be up and running by September 8 this year, but now is expected to be ready by the end of the year.
More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued permits to Green Investment Partners and Standard Wellness Company. They join seven other processors who got provisional approval earlier this month to build their facilities. 

Kerry Francis with the Ohio Department of Commerce said there’s no timetable on final approval for these nine companies.

“Once they have completed all of the building operations, the department will go in and do an inspection to verify that, and they will be awarded a certificate of operation,” Francis said.

Francis said two private testing labs, Battelle and North Coast, have provisional permits as well. The program was supposed to be fully operational September 8 but is now expecting to serve patients on a limited basis by the end of this year.

