Medina County's Chippewa Lake Under Algal Bloom Advisory

By Anna Huntsman 2 hours ago
  • photo of Chippewa Lake
    Officials have warned the bloom could kill pets and injure people.
    MEDINA COUNTY PARKS DISTRICT

Communities around Ohio are increasingly finding bodies of water turning toxic in late summer. Phosphorous runoff from farms creates conditions that feed harmful blooms. It’s happening repeatedly at Chippewa Lake in Medina County, which currently has an advisory indicating toxic levels that could kill pets and injure people.

Medina County Parks Director Tom James said the toxin levels have naturally fluctuated all summer and that staff are analyzing the samples to improve water quality in the future.

“It’s a difficult situation for all agencies that are dealing with harmful algal blooms. If there was an easy solution, somebody would have already found it,” he said.

In the latest water test on September 4, toxin levels measured three times the level deemed safe.

The advisory states that people and animals should avoid all contact with the water.

Tags: 
Chippewa Lake
algae bloom
Medina County Parks
Tom James
Algal Blooms

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Sports Gambling Bill Introduced; Smaller, Significant Algae Bloom Expected

By & Jul 13, 2018
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 13: 

Morning Headlines: Second Ohio State Fair Accident Victim Dies; Chippewa Lake Toxic Algae Advisory

By & 13 hours ago
photo of Ohio State Fair
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:

  • Second victim dies following 2017  Ohio State Fair ride accident;
  • Chippewa Lake under algae bloom advisory;
  • Heavy rainfall causes closures, cancellations;
  • Officials continue to investigate Cincinnati shooter's motive;
  • State medical marijuana program officially misses Sept. 8 deadline;
  • Ohio Statehouse to hold annual ghostly celebration;

Second victim dies following 2017  Ohio State Fair ride accident

Ohio Researchers Get Nearly $700,000 to Study Algae Problems

By Jan 15, 2018
OSU research - algae
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Researchers in Ohio are beginning a three-year study, looking for keys to predicting, mitigating, controlling or even preventing harmful algal blooms in rivers and streams all over the country. 

An Ohio State University team led by assistant professor Mazeika Sullivan of the environmental and natural resources school got the grant from the EPA.  They’re to analyze, and categorize algae activity throughout the upper Ohio River basin. 

Cleveland Water Alliance Asks Congress For Funding Help With Algae Bloom

By & Tia Myers-Rocker Aug 30, 2018
View of Lake Erie
Jeff St. Clair / WKSU

Local officials are hoping Congress will help provide funding to clean up algae bloom in Lake Erie. Cleveland Water Alliance Director Bryan Stubbs testified before a committee Tuesday, asking for additional funding to resolve the issue of algal bloom.  The rapid increase of harmful algal bloom is sweeping across the United States, including Ohio.Stubbs and others told a U.S.