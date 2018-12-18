Massillon Nears Deal on Medical Facility for Community

Massillon City Council has taken what it hopes is the second-to-last step in ending the Stark County community’s year-long hospital dilemma.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Councilwoman Linda Littman talk about aspects of the pending deal

Council authorized Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry to make a deal with Canton’s Aultman Hospital for it to expand a clinic in Massillon into a core-services hospital satellite.

Councilman Paul Manson was concerned that the plan may include only a limited, level-4 trauma unit. Mayor Catazaro-Perry says Aultman will likely start at level-4, but upgrade. “There are surgical suites in that building. And so it wouldn’t be an issue to move that process along.”

The issue of the city getting stuck with the old Affinity property came up.

But councilwoman Linda Littman says that may not be a problem. “There are consideration for uses of that property, and I think they will be very productive.”

The finalized Aultman agreement will be back for a final council vote later this week.