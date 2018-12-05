Massillon May Have a New Option for In-Town Hospital Services

By 1 hour ago
  • Affinity Medical Centerr, 8th Street entrance
    Affinity Medical Center prior to February closing
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Canton’s Aultman Hospital wants to expand a clinic it operates in Massillon to provide core hospital services there.  The city has been without such services for nearly a year.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Massillon, a community of 32,000, has been without a hospital since Affinity Medical Center closed in February. The city bought the complex for a dollar but hasn’t found an operator. 

Now, Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry says Aultman will commit $8 millon to upgrade its west side Massillon Clinic to provide an ER, heart attack & stroke unit, labs and other major services.

City Council gave the plan a first reading this week. Catazaro Perry says if it passes things will move quickly. “It will be about nine months until we have a brand new emergency room on the Aultman West site."

Aultman is not acquiring the Affinity Medical Center building and the City will explore selling it.

