Massillon Could Choose New Owner for Affinity Medical Center Property

By 1 hour ago
  • Affinity Medical Center, 8th Street entrance
    The city of Massillon took over the shuttered Affinity Medical Center in May and is hearing proposals from three groups for some kind of new health care use for the property.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Three groups are pitching themselves to Massillon city officials for a chance to take over Affinity Medical Center, which closed earlier this year.

City officials are not saying who the groups are or whether they’re based in Stark County, but each one is proposing a health care-related use for the property.

In May, the city took ownership of Affinity, and City Council approved more than $600,000 to cover utilities and maintenance through this month.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry said the City will be asking City Council Monday for more funding.

“You have to have staff there for the boilers. We have security there. So we’re maintaining the building so that it is in the shape that we received it in, which was pretty decent,” she said.

The mayor estimates funding request could be about $200,000 and would keep the property in good condition until a new owner takes over.

According to Catazaro-Perry, the city could select a new owner for the property by the end of next week.

Tags: 
Affinity Medical Center
Massillon Affinity Medical Center
Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry
Massillon

Related Content

Massillon Council Says Yes to the Affinity Hospital Settlement

By May 8, 2018
Photo of Massillon City Council
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Massillon could own Affinity Medical Center by the end of the week. 

On Monday, City Council approved a takeover deal for the property and assets of the now-closed hospital from its current owner Quorum Health. Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry says only the final paperwork remains to be signed to set the ownership change in motion. 

Morning Headlines: Deal Between Massillon and Affinity Needs Council Approval; Early Voting Begins

By & Philip de Oliveira Apr 10, 2018
8th St. entrance, Affinity Medical Center
Affinity Medical Center website

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10: