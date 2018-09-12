Massillon City Council Delays a Decision on Choosing an Operator for Affinity

By 31 seconds ago
  • Massillon City Council during decision to acquire Affinity
    Massillon City Council meeting, May 2018
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

It will be at least another week before a deal can be reached to get an operator for the former Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

Massillon City Council met in special session Monday to approve an agreement with Paramount Matrix Healthcare. But it didn’t vote. One of two unsuccessful bidders for the deal to operate the medical center upped its offer. Council wants to consider that before moving forward.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry says that does not mean Paramount Matrix is out of the picture.  “The new proposal isn’t even on the table at this point. So they would like to bring both entities back in and continue to ask them both questions.  Then we’ll see what happens next Monday night.”

The hospital closed in February. The City acquired it in May. And it’s been looking for an operator to reopen and run it since then.   

Tags: 
Massillon hospital closes
Catazaro-Perry
Hospital failures
Paramount Matrix
Affinity Medical Center
Paramount Matrix Healthcare

Related Content

Locals Want to Find New Owners For Affinity Medical Center To Keep It Open In Massillon

By Jan 9, 2018
Affinity Medical Center closing protested
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Last week the owners of Affinity Medical Center, which was originally Massillon City Hospital, announced it is closing after more a century of continuous operation. Tuesday off-duty nurses, former patients, the mayor and others gathered in protest.

Quorum Health Care said Friday the 156-bed facility is losing money, they can’t find a buyer, and they’re shutting it down March 6th. Off-duty nurses, former patients and officials including the mayor of Massillon and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered in front of the hospital to say they’re going to save it. 

Massillon Officials Unveil Proposal to Re-open Affinity Medical Center By This Fall

By Sep 5, 2018
photo of Affinity Medical Center
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

This fall, Massillon’s shuttered Affinity Medical Center could be back in business with a new name and many of its old staff.

Massillon Council Says Yes to the Affinity Hospital Settlement

By May 8, 2018
Photo of Massillon City Council
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Massillon could own Affinity Medical Center by the end of the week. 

On Monday, City Council approved a takeover deal for the property and assets of the now-closed hospital from its current owner Quorum Health. Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry says only the final paperwork remains to be signed to set the ownership change in motion. 