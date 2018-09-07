Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tours Akron's I Promise School During Three-Day Ohio Swing

The Mayor of Los Angeles joined Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan today for a tour of the new school that LeBron James helped make possible.

Los Angeles Mayor in Akron

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti toured the I Promise School, which opened this school year for third- and fourth-graders. LeBron James has called it the kind of school he wishes he could have attended when he was a kid in Akron.

Garcetti says the education model put forth at I Promise is similar to the one he’s seen working in Los Angeles, since both offer wraparound services for students and families.

“We’re finding our success is in getting our graduation rate up when we put Family Source centers – which is what we call them – close to schools. And we say look you might need tax preparation help but maybe somebody in the family needs to learn English so they can get into the job market.”

Garcetti’s tour is part of a three-day swing through Ohio. Although there’s been speculation that he’ll enter the 2020 presidential campaign, he says he can’t consider whether he’d run until after the November election.