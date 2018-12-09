Lordstown UAW President Concentrating on the 'GM Family' In Wake Of Elon Musk Interest in the Plant

By 20 seconds ago
  • GM Lordstown plant
    The GM Lordstown plant opened in 1966. It's only vehicle -- the Chevy Cruze -- will be discontinued next year, but UAW officials are trying to convince GM to bring another model to the plant.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

GM’s plant in Lordstown, which is slated for closure next year, could have a future with one of the automaker’s competitors.

GM will cease production of the compact Chevy Cruze next year, the only vehicle built at Lordstown. The company also plans to expand its electric vehicle program. Sunday night on the CBS program “60 Minutes,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk was asked about the plant and four others that are slated for closure.

“It’s possible that we would be interested, if they were going to sell a plant or not use it, that we would take it over.”

But Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112 at Lordstown, says decisions about selling the plant are made at the corporate level.

“I don’t think our members are interested in having the building up for sale. We’ve been a family with General Motors for over 52 years and want to continue to be part of the GM family.

“[We] have been working hard building quality products to help make them money. We invested in them, now it’s their time to invest in us.”

Green says he’s working to convince the company to allocate a new product to Lordstown next year. He adds that Lordstown’s workers are getting a lot of support from the “Drive It Home” marketing campaign and a letter-writing project from community members. The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will also donate a portion of ticket sales from this coming weekend’s games (Dec. 14-16) to families that work at the GM factory. Current employees can attend the games for free.

Related Content

The Message from Lordstown to GM: "Whatever You Need, We Can Build It."

By Nov 20, 2018
Campaign launch, Lordstown UAW 1112 Union Hall
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

An effort to keep GM Lordstown operating brought nearly 300 workers, local business leaders, and political figures to the Auto Workers union hall. They came to launch the “Drive it Home" campaign. 

“Drive it Home” refers to selling General Motors on continuing to build vehicles at Lordstown if the Chevy Cruz goes away in the face of a declining small car market.

A Shifting Jobs Picture in Lordstown as GM Cuts Back, HomeGoods Warehouse Looms

By Jun 25, 2018
photo of TJX HomeGoods warehouse
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Lordstown’s employment picture could be changing in the next several years, as two large employers in the village face shifting futures.

Portman Pledges to Fight to Save GM Plant in Lordstown

By Nov 27, 2018
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he hasn’t given up the fight to keep the GM plant in Lordstown open and its 1,500 workers employed.  

Portman says he knew the Lordstown-produced Chevy Cruze has not been selling well recently. But he says GM’s leaders have not provided him with many specifics about why they decided to close the plant rather than manufacturing another vehicle there. Still, Portman says he’s working with incoming Governor Mike DeWine and they are not giving up.