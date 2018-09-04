Local Store Pulls CBD Oil Off Its Shelves After State Pharmacy Board Ruling

By & Nick Hunter 1 hour ago
  • People use CBD Oil to treat a variety of conditions
    People use CBD Oil to treat a variety of conditions
    Andrew Meyer

A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the shelves.

The notice, sent out by Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy, says CBD oil can be distributed legally by those under the state-sanctioned medical marijuana program. The program is expected to start by early 2019.

Mary Jayne Stone, a buyer for the Kent Natural Foods Co-op, said despite not having to answer to the Board of Pharmacy, they pulled all CBD products off shelves.

“We haven’t got any notice or anything like that, but we just don’t wanna have any issues so we’ve pulled the products and we just hope that it gets straightened out.”

Stone says it’s unfortunate because people who buy CBD oil use it to remedy pain and anxiety.

While there are other natural remedies for these conditions, she says customers got better results with CBD oil.

Tags: 
CBD oil
Ohio Pharmacy Board
Marijuana dispensaries
Natural remidies
herbs

Related Content

Products With Marijuana-Derived Oil CBD for Sale, Despite Being Illegal

By Aug 31, 2018
photo of a store
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol that produces a “high,” are being sold in stores throughout the state. Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, can be found in boutique shops and health food stores. But the state’s Pharmacy Board says sales of those products are illegal.

The board’s clarification on CBD oil, which is derived from marijuana or hemp, says it is illegal under Ohio’s new medical marijuana law. The board says CBD oil must go through the same testing procedures and comply with the same rules as actual marijuana.

After Another Delay, Ohio Prepares to Announce Medical Marijuana Licenses

By Jun 4, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
BROOKINGS

The Ohio pharmacy board is expected to announce today what businesses will be allowed to sell medical marijuana beginning this September.

The nearly five-dozen dispensary licenses are the next step in a series of permits Ohio is requiring to grow and sell medical marijuana beginning Sept. 8.  The awards had been expected to be made at a special meeting of the pharmacy board late last month. But it cancelled that meeting because of unexpected delays validating that each applicant met minimum standards. 

More than 100 groups have applied for the sellers’ licenses.