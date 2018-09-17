Local Store Continues to Sell CBD Oil, Despite Pharmacy Board Ruling

By Anna Huntsman 45 minutes ago
  • Seven Grains Market is still selling CBD Oil. Store president David Krieger says a ruling by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy has no jurisdiction over his store.
    Seven Grains Market is still selling CBD Oil. Store president David Krieger says a ruling by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy has no jurisdiction over his store.
    Sarah Taylor / WKSU

While some stores are pulling CBD or Cannabidiol products from their shelves following a state pharmacy board directive,  one local store continues to sell it.

In a late August ruling, the pharmacy board said the only legal way for CBD Oil to be sold in the state is through a dispensary licensed by Ohio's new medical marijauana program, which was supposed to start September 8 but has been plagued by delays.   

The president of Seven Grains Natural Market in Tallmadge thinks the board’s notice has no merit. David Krieger adds that his store is not under the Pharmacy Board’s jurisdiction. 

Seven Grains’ outdoor sign says that it still sells CBD oil, and Krieger plans to advertise this on additional billboards in the area. 

“There’s a lot of people out there putting themselves in the position to control the industry, and so what we saw coming out of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy seems to be influenced by the dollar signs on behalf of the dispensaries that want control of it.”

CBD Oil is derived from marijuana but it doesn’t contain THC, the chemical that produces a high. The pharmacy board says CBD oil must go through the same testing procedures and comply with the same rules as actual marijuana.  

Related Content

Local Store Pulls CBD Oil Off Its Shelves After State Pharmacy Board Ruling

By & Sep 4, 2018
Andrew Meyer

A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the shelves.

The notice, sent out by Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy, says CBD oil can be distributed legally by those under the state-sanctioned medical marijuana program. The program is expected to start by early 2019.

Why the Delays in Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program?

By Sep 6, 2018
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016. Yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to be fully operational on September 8 of this year but that’s not happening.  

Weather, delays associated with ordering equipment, real estate closing delays, problems with utilities or unforeseen issues with renovation of buildings, delays with local permitting – those are some reasons the program isn’t going to be fully operational by that September 8, 2018 deadline.

Products With Marijuana-Derived Oil CBD for Sale, Despite Being Illegal

By Aug 31, 2018
photo of a store
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol that produces a “high,” are being sold in stores throughout the state. Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, can be found in boutique shops and health food stores. But the state’s Pharmacy Board says sales of those products are illegal.

The board’s clarification on CBD oil, which is derived from marijuana or hemp, says it is illegal under Ohio’s new medical marijuana law. The board says CBD oil must go through the same testing procedures and comply with the same rules as actual marijuana.

Ohio State Auditor Finds Problems with Medical Marijuana Program

By Jo Ingles Sep 13, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau / Statehouse News Bureau

State Auditor Dave Yost says he’s found dozens of problems with Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program, and he’s questioning the legality of one of the actions it took.   Yost says he's  found many issues with how the applications for licenses to grow marijuana were scored.“If you wrote a book about how not to roll out a government program, this would be exhibit A.” Yost says the biggest problem is the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees the program, didn’t have legal authority to add to the list of growers when it discovered mistakes in scoring.