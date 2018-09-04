Local Jurisdictions Want More Funding Returned from Columbus and DC

By 18 minutes ago
  • facade of U.S. Treasury building
    Treasury building, Washington, DC
    Treasury Department website

Cash-strapped local cities, counties and villages are calling for the state and federal governments to send more of northeast Ohio’s tax dollars back to the region. Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro referenced the issue in her recent State of the County address. Congressman Tim Ryan supports that call. Ryan also says it will take a major political shift at the polls for that to happen.

Credit U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Ryan, a Democrat, represents the Mahoning Valley.  He says he believes funding from Washington for local governments will keep dwindling because federal revenues will be off substantially from what they were the past.

“We gave the top one percent one point two trillion dollars in a tax cut and have no money left to do anything else.  So there’s not much hope unless there is a huge swing in the November elections.”

Ryan is a member of the House Appropriations and House Budget Committees.

He is running for a 9th term in November.  He is being challenged for the 13th District seat by Republican Chris DePizzo, a Youngstown area attorney.

Tags: 
federal deficit
local government fund
federal tax cut
state tax revenue
revenue sharing
Tim Ryan

Related Content

Summit County's Executive Believes Good Progess Has Been Made in 2018

By Aug 30, 2018
State of the County Address, Summit County, 2018
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro delivered her 2018 State of the County address Thursday. An audience of nearly 1,000 gathered at the John S. Knight Center to hear what she had to say and plans to do.   

Shapiro believes financial challenges driven largely by state funding cuts will continue but can be handled without tapping the county’s rainy day fund. She said a plan for solving problems with the county jail will be implemented immediately. 