Legislators Disagree on Adding Pay Raises to Bill

By 30 minutes ago

The Ohio House scrambled to pass a pay raise for themselves and other government officials before the year ends. They’re taking criticism for what they attached that provision to.

A piece of legislation with bipartisan support would increase benefits for the families of first responders who died on the job, but an amendment to give elected officials pay raises is causing a rift in the Statehouse.

Several legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, spoke out against the tactic, including Democratic Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown.

“It’s disgusting to use families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty as a vehicle for pay raises," she said.

Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith of Bidwell says this is a raise that will encourage public service and it fits with this bill because it’s about benefits.

