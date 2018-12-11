Legislators Consider Stadium Funding to Keep Soccer Team in Columbus

State lawmakers have proposed sending $15 million to the Columbus Crew to help build their new stadium. One legislator said this is a crucial moment in the Save The Crew movement.

Some say this bill may save the Columbus Crew

Fans, businesses, and policymakers have been scrambling to keep the soccer team in Columbus after its owner said he wanted to relocate to Austin.

Crew backer and central Ohio Representative Mike Duffey said the money will trigger what’s known as the “Art Modell Law” which says a team can’t leave the state if it receives public dollars.

“I think this is actually, literally the moment that they will be saved,” he said.

The city of Columbus has also pledged money to the project.

Duffey says the state can see a return on investment in just four years.