Legislator Renews Call for Change as State Prepares to Release School Report Cards

By Karen Kasler 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Mike Duffey (R-21st District) of Worthington speaks during the House Session March 21, 2018.
    Rep. Mike Duffey (R-21st District) of Worthington speaks during the House Session March 21, 2018.
    http://www.ohiohouse.gov/mike-duffey / OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The Ohio Department of Education will release report cards on the state’s more than 600 school districts this week. Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker is still pushing a bill that would once again overhaul the report card system, saying those simple-to-understand letters are hiding essential information about schools. 

 


Representative Mike Duffey says the likelihood is low that poor, diverse districts will do well on the A to F report card system, launched four years ago. He wants a layout showing more comparative data, such as statewide average, like a driver sees in a car.

“You wouldn’t put an A or an F on the front of your dashboard of your car – you wouldn’t be able to drive it. So we need educators and parents to be able to see the data behind what’s going on and how they compare and stack up against other school districts.”

Duffey’s bill is in a House committee. Last year, just under 4 percent of districts got As in the performance index category, which measure student achievement. More than 80 percent got Fs.

Tags: 
Ohio school report cards
Mike Duffey
Paolo DeMaria
Ohio Department of Education

Related Content

New Bill Would Overhaul Ohio's Report-Card Grading Scale for Schools

By Apr 28, 2018
Photo of a school chalk board with the words "report card"
SIMEZ78 / SHUTTERSHOCK

A new proposal would overhaul Ohio's state report-card system. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more comprehensive view. 

Republican Rep. Mike Duffey says school districts are receiving unfair grades on their report cards which he says end up being misleading.

He says a district can excel in an area, but still receive a “C” or “D” grade because of the way the section is scored.

New Ohio Education Policy on Student Success Shifts Focus to Students

By Aug 28, 2018
photo of Jonathan Juravich
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State education leaders have a new policy they say will ensure student success.  But it involves doing some basic things many schools and teachers already do – focusing on individual students’ needs. It is meant to de-emphasize required standardized testing.

  

The state’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Juravich, helped develop the new policy that focuses less on teaching information that could be on state standardized tests and more on meeting the needs of individual students.

Open Enrollment Brings Up Race and Financial Concerns for Some Ohio School Districts

By Ashton Marra Jul 19, 2018

Of the 600 plus public school districts in Ohio, more than three-quarters have open enrollment policies. That means they accept and educate students who live outside of their district boundaries.

Open enrollment was implemented by state lawmakers nearly 30 years ago to increase options for parents and students, an early example of school choice. For some districts, it’s creating financial hardship and new instances of segregation.