Lawmakers Consider Alternative High School Graduation Requirements

  • Graduates pose, backs to the camera.
    Any long-term high school graduation requirements probably won't go into effect until 2021, according to Senate Education Committee Chair Peggy Lehner.
    KAREN KASLER

With many Ohio students back in school, officials and lawmakers are hoping to prevent a possible crisis in education like the one that had them scrambling to find alternative graduation requirements for the state’s high school juniors and seniors for the last two years. 

The current state budget includes a set of graduation alternatives to help as many as one-third of the class of 2018 who, it appeared, wouldn’t meet the existing requirements.

A committee of principals, superintendents and teachers has been meeting every other week, and Senate Education Committee Chair Peggy Lehner said she’s hoping to see some long-term recommendations from that group soon.

“I’m hoping that the legislature will look at that and say, let’s reconsider something temporary for ’19 and ’20 and move to the more robust system further down the road,” she said.

Lehner said longer-term requirements likely wouldn’t go into effect till at least 2021. Some lawmakers said they’re worried about the effect of extending the alternative standards instead of imposing stronger requirements now.

Related Content

Ohio's State School Board Holds Off on Enforcing New High School Graduation Requirements

By Mark Urycki Dec 14, 2016
OHIO BOARD OF EDUCATION

The state Board of Education is holding off plans to enforce strict new graduation requirements for high school students.  The change came when local school superintendents said nearly 30% of students may not make it. 

The latest figures show two-thirds of the graduating class of 2018 is on track to add up the necessary points on the seven end-of-course exams. A proposal to form a new working group to study the graduation requirements led to about seven hours of debate.

Ohio State School Report Card Grades are Lower than Usual, According to State Education Department

By Sep 14, 2016
photo of Peggy Lehner
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education plans to release its state school report cards tomorrow morning. And state leaders are telling parents, students and educators to brace themselves for significantly lower than usual grades.

The state has raised the bar on what qualifies as being proficient and how many students need to reach that standard to get a good report card grade.

Schools that are used to getting A’s and B’s could see their grades drop to D’s and even F’s.

Ohio Lawmakers Debate Extending Alternative Graduation Requirements

By Ashton Marra Jan 9, 2018
photo of Board of Education meeting
ASHTON MARRA / IDEASTREAM

The leaders of the Ohio House and Senate education committees are taking different stances on whether to extend changes to high-school graduation requirements to future classes.

The Ohio Board of Education voted Tuesday to recommend that the classes of 2019 and 2020 have the same alternative graduation options as the class of 2018. Students could choose to pass their end-of-course exams, complete a senior project, or maintain a high attendance rate, among other things.