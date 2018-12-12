Lawmakers Approve Millions to Fund Crew Stadium, Repair Governor's Residence

  • photo of Statehouse parking garage
    The bill would provide $20 million for the Statehouse parking garage (pictured).
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill packed with a wish list of projects is moving to the Senate after passing through the House. The so-called “Christmas Tree” bill includes millions of dollars for different repairs and developments.

The Senate bill was crafted to help fund improvement projects along the Lake Erie shoreline. But amendments added by the House include $15 million for the new Columbus Crew soccer stadium and $2 million for upgrades and repairs to the Governor’s residence. 

Republican Niraj Antani voiced strong concerns against $20 million for the Statehouse parking garage, since it charges people to park.

“So my curiosity is why are the taxpayers being double taxed here,” he said.

The Statehouse grounds operating agency says the garage reserve funds are not enough to cover needed repairs. The bill now goes back to the Senate.

