Lawmaker Calls for Accounting of Un-Air Conditioned Schools

High temperatures this week have led a number of schools to cancel classes in buildings that don't have air conditioning. One state lawmaker would like to know just how many buildings that is.

Lawmaker calls for count on number of schools without AC

Republican House Education Committee chair Andy Brenner says he’s not sure the state actually has information about how many school buildings in the state are air conditioned. And even if it did, he doesn’t think it’s the state’s obligation to make sure they are.

“I’m not sure what the cost would be to retrofit buildings because you would have to deal with a lot of buildings that may be 100 years old and it may not be possible to retrofit them.”

Brenner says local districts should be the ones to decide whether they want to add air conditioning. He says schools have the option of taking calamity days, with lost time made up before school ends for the summer.