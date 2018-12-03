Law Student Excels in Summit County Prosecutor's Office

By 7 minutes ago
  • photo of Ashley Lanz
    Third-year University of Akron law student Ashley Lanz grew up in Illinois and Wisconsin, and her father and uncle were both police officers. She says she felt her youthful appearance helped steer her away from lan enforcement and into the legal field.
    UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The Summit County Prosecutor’s office is allowing a law student to handle some felony cases, an arrangement which they believe could be the first of its kind in the county.

In 2009, the Ohio Supreme Court expanded the types of cases in which a legal intern could provide representation. Last summer, third-year law student Ashley Lanz was the first from the University of Akron to approach the Summit County Prosecutor’s office about handling low-level felonies. She says the experience is different from misdemeanors, since many of her cases are drug-related.

“Felonies have bigger consequences; there’s a lot more on the table. And luckily, there’s more programming that’s available for defendants. That really gives me a leg up -- not only on my fellow students who don’t have those experiences – but also on some practicing attorneys who don’t know that some of these programs exist.”

Lanz says she hopes other students throughout the state approach their county prosecutors about setting up a similar arrangement for interns in the future.

Tags: 
Ashley Lanz
Summit County prosecutor
University of Akron law school

Related Content

The Summit County Prosecutor Considered Mitigating Factors Earlier In Death Penalty Case

By Aug 1, 2017
STANLEY FORD
WKSU

For the first time, Summit County prosecutors have allowed defense attorneys to have early input in a death-penalty case.

Stanley Ford is charged with dozens of counts related to three house fires he allegedly set in his Akron neighborhood in just 13 months. The arsons killed nine people. While the case met the specifications for the death penalty, the prosecutor’s office allowed Ford’s attorneys to present mitigating evidence before going to a grand jury.

New Summit County Program Aims To Help Immigrants Who Are Victims Of Crime

By Mar 24, 2017
photo of Nepali immigrants
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The Summit County prosecutor’s office is launching a campaign to help immigrants and refugees who are victims of crime.

The new “We Can Help” campaign will feature brochures, signs and information in English, Spanish, Arabic and Nepali.

The languages were chosen with help from the International Institute of Akron. The city has seen rapid growth in the Nepali population and other refugees in North Hill.