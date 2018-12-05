Kent State University Begins Search For Next President Amid Calls For More Transparent Process

By 28 minutes ago
  • Kent State board of trustees meeting
    Kent State's Board of Trustees held its last meeting of 2018 with an eye toward the search for President Beverly Warren's successor. Warren will step down after five years on July 1.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Kent State’s Board of Trustees has officially kicked off its search for the university’s next president.

The trustees’ final meeting of 2018 was also the first meeting since Kent State President Beverly Warren announced she will step down next July.  The board has selected a search firm – New York-based Russell Reynolds Associates -- and a chair for the committee, Trustee Shawn Riley.

Critics of the search in 2013 – when Warren was selected – have asked for the process to be more transparent this time. University Spokesman Eric Mansfield says it’s up to the search committee to decide how to move forward, or whether they need to sign confidentiality agreements as they did five years ago.

“I don’t know that they’re going to, but I’m just saying that it’s not unusual for CEO-level searches to have confidentiality.”

The members of the search committee will be announced next week. A website to collect public feedback will also go live this week.

Tags: 
Kent State Board of Trustees
Beverly Warren

Related Content

Kent State President Beverly Warren Stepping Down in 2019

By Oct 23, 2018
Dr. Beverly Warren
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State University President Beverly Warren announced Tuesday that she will leave her position as president July 1, 2019.

Kent State University President Delivers Her Last State of the University Address

By Nov 8, 2018
KSU President Beverly Warren's State of the University Address
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

In her State of the University address Wednesday Kent State President Beverly Warren said the institution is doing well and will do even better in the future.

President Warren spoke of Kent State’s progress in becoming a leading student-first university. But, since she’s retiring in July, she challenged the whole university community to continue that transformation.