Kent State Enrollment Declines but Freshman Class is Largest Ever

By Sarah Taylor 25 minutes ago
  • Risman Plaza on the Kent campus of Kent State University
    Risman Plaza on the Kent campus of Kent State University
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State University’s overall enrollment is down.  That’s according to a report delivered to the school’s Board of Trustees at their regular meeting Wednesday. But KSU spokesman Eric Mansfield says there’s more to the story.

"We had ten straight years of growth on the Kent campus until a year ago. And so now we’ve ticked off just slightly; a little over 3 percent year-to-year.  But our Kent Campus numbers are extremely healthy.  We’re at 27,143.  But what we’re seeing is a full-time freshman class that’s the largest we’ve ever seen.”

Freshman enrollment totals 4,363 students. 

Mansfield also says enrollment figures are being affected by a spike in students earning degrees in three years—the result of university programs to accelerate progress toward graduation.

The University of Akron reports a seven percent enrollment decline.  While Youngstown State University had a little less than one percent growth.

Tags: 
Kent State University
enrollment
University of Akron
Youngstown State University
Higher Education
Higher Education

Related Content

Morning Headlines: UA Enrollment Down; Groundbreaking for Akron Main Street Project

By & 9 hours ago
photo of University of Akron
MARK AREHART / WKSU

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 12:

Gallup Poll Shows College Students Feel Unprepared for Job Market

By Lucas Misera Jan 31, 2018
Cover of 2017 Gallup-Strada poll
GALLUP & STRADA EDUCATION NETWORK / GALLUP & STRADA EDUCATION NETWORK

A recent Gallup poll reveals that only a third of students feel confident their college education will adequately prepare them for the job market.

Laura Carey is the director of Career Services at the University of Akron. She says while mastering the fundamentals will help college grads land jobs, it’s not the only thing employers look for. Developing “soft skills” can help students stand out.

Ohio Still Has a Long Way to Go for Higher Education Goals

By Aug 11, 2017
photo of John Carey
THE STATE OF OHIO

The state says it’s facing a looming crisis, and the solution is that more Ohioans need to graduate from college.

The state estimates that at the current rate of higher education achievement, by 2025 there will be almost two million Ohioans without the education or training they would need in the workforce.  So higher education Chancellor John Carey says the state wants 1.7 million more adults, or 65 percent of Ohioans to have college degrees or certificates in the next eight years.

Kent State President Pushes Effort to Help Students Succeed

By Kevin Niedermier Oct 13, 2016
KSU President Beverly Warren
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Kent State University President Beverly Warren says the institution is striving to do a better job of helping students find meaning in life, not just graduating. In her second State of the University address, she talked about a push to increase retention and graduation through a more comprehensive effort to help all students succeed. She says the university must go beyond financial support, for instance, helping first year students find an appropriate major.