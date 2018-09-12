Kent State Enrollment Declines but Freshman Class is Largest Ever

Kent State University’s overall enrollment is down. That’s according to a report delivered to the school’s Board of Trustees at their regular meeting Wednesday. But KSU spokesman Eric Mansfield says there’s more to the story.

KSU spokesman Eric Mansfield more freshmen are on campus than ever before.

"We had ten straight years of growth on the Kent campus until a year ago. And so now we’ve ticked off just slightly; a little over 3 percent year-to-year. But our Kent Campus numbers are extremely healthy. We’re at 27,143. But what we’re seeing is a full-time freshman class that’s the largest we’ve ever seen.”

Freshman enrollment totals 4,363 students.

Mansfield also says enrollment figures are being affected by a spike in students earning degrees in three years—the result of university programs to accelerate progress toward graduation.

The University of Akron reports a seven percent enrollment decline. While Youngstown State University had a little less than one percent growth.