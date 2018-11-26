Kent State Basketball Recruit With Autism Will Make NCAA History

By 13 minutes ago
  • photo of Kent State basketball
    Bennett, from Little Rock, Arkansas, signed a letter of intent to join the Kent State team.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

When Kalin Bennett was young, medical experts told his family he might never walk or speak because of autism. During his senior year of high school, he was ranked as the No. 16 basketball prospect in Arkansas.

Bennett will bring his talents on the court to Kent State as the NCAA’s first autistic basketball player to sign at the Division 1 level.

The prospect from Little Rock, Arkansas has signed a letter of intent to join the team.

Kent State men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff said Bennett’s recruitment is more than just an inspirational story.

“I didn’t recruit him for the story. I recruited him because I believe in him as a basketball player, and I believe he can help our program,” he said. “I think his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Senderoff said he was impressed with Bennett’s rebounding skills, teamwork and size.

Bennett is 6'10" and weighs about 300 pounds.

Tags: 
Kalin Bennett
Kent State basketball
Rob Senderoff
letter of intent

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Akron Losing its Longtime Basketball Coach is Kent State's Win

By Mar 29, 2017
Keith Dambrot
The University of Akron

Northeast Ohio’s college basketball landscape is changing. After 13 seasons and more than 300 wins, University of Akron coach Keith Dambrot announced he’s leaving for Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Dambrot led his teams to the NCAA tournament four times. Despite being the favorites, the Zips lost to Kent State in the MAC tournament finals earlier this month.