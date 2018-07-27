Kent State Announces New Museum Director

By 34 minutes ago
  • photo of Sarah Rogers
    Sarah Rogers, the new director of the Kent State University Museum, previously worked at museums in Columbus.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State University named Sarah Rogers as the new director of its museum.

Rogers previously worked for the Columbus Museum of Art, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI).

She said her goal is to engage the public with the museum and its collections.

“You or I go into our closets, we can probably not pull out a lot of Dior gowns or Balenciaga or Givenchy, but together we own this fantastic collection here,” she said.

Rogers is taking the place of Jean Druesedow, who was the museum’s director for 25 years before retiring.

Tags: 
Kent State University Museum
Sarah Rogers
Jean Druesedow
fashion

Related Content

Kent State Streamlines Innovation With a New Hub

By Jun 7, 2018
J.R. Campbell
www.kent.edu

Kent State University is launching a new initiative to streamline innovation across disciplines.

The Board of Trustees yesterday  approved $44 million to renovate the now-empty Art Building into the Design Innovation Hub. The hub will be complete with a dining hall and open, collaborative spaces.

Students Weigh In As Kent State University and the University of Akron Launch Varsity eSports Teams

By Jun 13, 2018
photo of Zachary Blanner, Charles Johnson
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Since the fall of 2016, the number of colleges that have varsity eSports programs has jumped from six to more than 70. This fall, Northeast Ohio’s two largest universities will start offering scholarships for students who are skilled at battling futuristic robots, jungle monsters, and warlocks.  So what does that mean for the universities and their students?