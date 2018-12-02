Kent Professor Testing Stronger Drones

By 43 minutes ago
  • Blake Stringer
    Blake Stringer
    LinkedIn

An Army grant has helped a Kent State professor build a drone that can carry 1,000 pounds.

Aerospace engineering professor Blake Stringer is a retired veteran who served 20 years. His connections inside the Army Research Laboratory made the grant possible.

The Aerospace Engineering Department is still creating prototypes.
Credit TIA MYERS-ROCKER / WKSU

Stringer says his department is working on new generation drone technology that the Army will be able to use.

“If there are these larger unmanned aircrafts that you can send in supplies and ammunition or things to these isolated people then it’s more affordable, cheaper, you’re not putting people’s lives at risk, and you can do it much faster. And that’s where this study developed.”

Stringer says that generating enough power will me a major challenge for this technology.
Credit Tia Myers-Rocker / WKSU

Stringer says they are still in the prototype stage but he anticipates using the full $130,000 that was awarded.

Tags: 
Blake Stringer
Aerospace Engineering
Army Research Laboratory
drones
unmanned aircrafts
retired veteran
Kent State University
professor

Related Content

Cleveland City Council Passes Drone Legislation

By Kevin Niedermier Apr 26, 2016
picture of a drone in flight
WKYC

Cleveland City Council has passed legislation which would help the Federal Aviation Administration enforce its restrictions on flying drones within city limits.

Tri-C is Offering a Drone Certification Course

By Jun 6, 2018
Cuyahoga Community College Instagram

Cuyahoga Community College is opening up a drone certification course this month at its Parma campus. It will give students 25 hours of practice flight time and prepare them for an FAA Unmanned Pilot License exam.

Associate Dean James Ploskonka says the course is open to all students, not just pilots or first responders.