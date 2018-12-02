Kent Professor Testing Stronger Drones

An Army grant has helped a Kent State professor build a drone that can carry 1,000 pounds.

Aerospace engineering professor Blake Stringer is a retired veteran who served 20 years. His connections inside the Army Research Laboratory made the grant possible.

Stringer says his department is working on new generation drone technology that the Army will be able to use.

Blake Stringer speaks about the capabilities of his drones.

“If there are these larger unmanned aircrafts that you can send in supplies and ammunition or things to these isolated people then it’s more affordable, cheaper, you’re not putting people’s lives at risk, and you can do it much faster. And that’s where this study developed.”

Stringer says they are still in the prototype stage but he anticipates using the full $130,000 that was awarded.