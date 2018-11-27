Kasich on Whether He Will Run for President in 2020

Gov. John Kasich says he’s seriously considering another run for president, the strongest suggestion yet that he might try another campaign.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down for a one-on-one with Kasich and asked him about that.

Kasich considering 2020 presidential run

Kasich said he’s really unhappy with what he sees in this country and hasn’t decided what he wants to do about it – but says all options are on the table and that he’s discussing it with friends, family and supporters.

“I just can't tell you where this is all going to come out,” he says. “I don't have a timetable now. I have to watch events and just see what I can do to contribute.”

But he says if he does run, he knows how he’d want to do it.

“Oh, I am a Republican. And a conservative Republican,” Kasich asserted.

If Kasich runs in 2020, it would be his third try. He dropped out of the 2000 race early, but when Kasich left the 2016 contest, he was the last of the 16 candidates who ran against Donald Trump.