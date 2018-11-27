Kasich on Whether He Will Run for President in 2020

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    TIMOTHY DUBRAVETZ

Gov. John Kasich says he’s seriously considering another run for president, the strongest suggestion yet that he might try another campaign.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down for a one-on-one with Kasich and asked him about that.

Kasich said he’s really unhappy with what he sees in this country and hasn’t decided what he wants to do about it – but says all options are on the table and that he’s discussing it with friends, family and supporters.

“I just can't tell you where this is all going to come out,” he says. “I don't have a timetable now. I have to watch events and just see what I can do to contribute.”

But he says if he does run, he knows how he’d want to do it.

“Oh, I am a Republican. And a conservative Republican,” Kasich asserted.

If Kasich runs in 2020, it would be his third try. He dropped out of the 2000 race early, but when Kasich left the 2016 contest, he was the last of the 16 candidates who ran against Donald Trump.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
2020 election
President Donald Trump

Related Content

Brown says He's Not Joining the Ranks of Democrats Running for President in 2020

By May 16, 2018
Photo of Sherrod Brown
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown quickly shut down speculation today that his appearance at a Democratic policy conference this week is a sign he’s considering a run for president in 2020. 

The Center for American Progress conference drew prominent Democrats considering presidential runs– including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand. The focus was on issues ranging from healthcare to criminal-justice reform.

Among GOP Voters, Trump Trumps Kasich -- even in Ohio

By Feb 23, 2016
Kasich and Trump during the CNBC debate
CNBC

  The latest Quinnipiac poll of Ohio voters shows not even Gov. John Kasich can top Donald Trump among Republicans here, and Hillary Clinton has a big advantage over Bernie Sanders. For Ohio Public Radio,WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the results released this morning.

Automatic Voter Registration Could Have A Big Impact By 2020 Election

By editor Apr 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AILSA CHANG, HOST: