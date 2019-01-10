Kasich Touts Pfizer Donation for Appalachian Program

A major drug manufacturer is pumping half a million dollars into a program that helps at-risk kids in Appalachia. Gov. John Kasich is touting this donation as a major step forward but insists more must be done on the local level.

Kasich says it’s all hands on deck when it comes to helping the youth of Appalachia who often face issues of poverty and drug abuse.

He says a $500,000 donation from Pfizer will give the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio a boost but urges community members to step up and help each other.

“Don’t wait around, waiting for somebody to show up to solve your problem. You need to take ahold of it yourself and you need to drive the change you want at the community level and everybody can do something.”

Kasich added $20 million in the capital budget to help support new and existing community centers.

