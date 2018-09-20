Kasich Says Deaths from Prescription Opioids Are Declining

Governor John Kasich says the state’s crackdown on prescription opioids is making headway in the fight against drug deaths but he says there’s more that needs to be done.

Kasich says when new figures on opioid deaths in Ohio come out next week, there will be some good news. He says the state has hit an eight year low in the number of deaths due to prescription drugs.

Gov. John Kasich says "everything is not dark and terrible" in the fight against opioid prescription deaths.

Kasich credits new rules that limit the amount of opioids doctors can prescribe. But he says the problem now is illegal street drugs that are often laced with deadly fentanyl. Kasich says it’s important that states and governments work together to stop the flow of drugs from one state or country to another, and he has been discussing that with law enforcement leaders.”