Kasich Considers Body Cam Bill

    Most footage from officer body cameras would be public record.
Among the bills Gov. John Kasich is still considering whether he’ll sign is one that will allow some video from body cameras worn by police agencies to be hidden from the public.  But the bill has a lot of support. 

Co-sponsor Rep. Niraj Antani (R) says there are exceptions when police body cameras are not subject to public records laws. Those include images of victims in some cases, such as sex crimes, and video of the interior of private businesses and homes in many situations.

“We want to make sure criminals and creeps aren’t seeing inside your home to see where you keep your gun, where you keep your jewelry, where your daughter sleeps.”

Communities, police, civil rights and media groups have said the bill is needed. Antani says the legislation, which passed unanimously, doesn’t mandate police agencies wear body cameras.

