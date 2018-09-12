Josh Mandel Files Paperwork for Possible U.S. House Run

The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move.

Josh Mandel leaves office at the end of this year, and quit his campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in January, citing his wife’s health condition.

But it turns out that a month or so later, Mandel filed paperwork establishing a committee to run for the U.S. House, and in May filed paperwork indicating he might run for the 11th Congressional district. The district includes parts of Cleveland and its eastern suburbs and extends south into the Akron area.

This is a strongly Democratic district, represented for the last ten years by Marcia Fudge.

This move would allow Mandel to keep a federal campaign committee, rather than close his existing campaign account, which holds more than $3.6 million left over from his Senate run.