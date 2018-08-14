Jobs at Company Headquarters in Northeast Ohio Are Increasing

Northeast Ohio is second among the nation’s largest metro areas in the percentage of its workforce employed in headquarters jobs. That’s according to an economic development organization focused on job creation in the region.

Team NEO's Bill Koehler has a highlight of the August, 2018 Cleveland Plus Economic Quarterly Review.

The Team NEO report shows 187,000 people in Northeast Ohio working at business headquarters or for related professional services. The number has increased by 25,000 people in the past decade and a half.

Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler also said many of the new office jobs are in an industry that has been cutting back other staff.

“Manufacturing in Northeast Ohio has been growing. Employment, however, has been going down because of automation," he said. "But manufacturing companies, to stay continually competitive globally, they are increasingly thinking about IT professionals, analytics professionals, and headquarters professionals.”

The jobs tend to be higher paying and require more education and training than most of the traditional jobs in manufacturing.