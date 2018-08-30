Investigation Into Alleged Molestation By Former Ohio State Doctor Could Conclude Soon

Ohio State University released new information Thursday on the investigation into a former team doctor accused of molesting more than 100 athletes and students. The latest update suggests fact-gathering could conclude within months.

Investigation update

Three-hundred thirty-five interviews. One-hundred forty-five firsthand accounts of abuse. Five-hundred twenty-five boxes of records and potentially as many more.

The investigative team looking into sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss has covered a lot of ground with more to be done, but reading from their latest letter, Provost Bruce McPheron explains they’re nearing an endpoint.

“Our best estimate is that assuming no additional avenues of investigation emerge, the fact-gathering phase of the investigation could draw to a close in the fall of this year,” he said.

The investigative team is not just considering Strauss' actions, but what university officials knew at the time and what actions they did or did not take.