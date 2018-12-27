Incoming Congressman Believes Economic Strength Will Continue

The stock market’s volatility and growing talk of recession won’t overcome the strength in the current economy. That’s the view of Northeast Ohio’s newest member of Congress—who is, among other things, hoping to be appointed to the House Financial Services Committee.

Rep.-elect Anthony Gonzalez (R-16th District) sees a strong economy for the foreseeable future

Political newcomer Anthony Gonzalez won the 16th District congressional seat vacated by Jim Renacci, who left to run for the Senate. Gonzalez is a Republican who campaigned partly on his background in business. He built and runs his own company and has an MBA from Stanford.

He says there are identifiable reasons for being positive about the economy. “I do believe the recession fears are probably overstated. All the data, really--when you look at the unemployment rate, when you look at wage growth--all the data still is pointing towards a very successful economy.”

Gonzalez says that along with the Finance Committee he is asking to be placed on the Agriculture Committee because that too involves an area of importance to northeast Ohio’s economy.