Incoming Congressman Believes Economic Strength Will Continue

By 5 minutes ago

The stock market’s volatility and growing talk of recession won’t overcome the strength in the current economy. That’s the view of Northeast Ohio’s newest member of Congress—who is, among other things, hoping to be appointed to the House Financial Services Committee. 

16th District Representative Anthony Gonzalez
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Political newcomer Anthony Gonzalez won the 16th District congressional seat vacated by Jim Renacci, who left to run for the Senate. Gonzalez is a Republican who campaigned partly on his background in business. He built and runs his own company and has an MBA from Stanford.

He says there are identifiable reasons for being positive about the economy. “I do believe the recession fears are probably overstated. All the data, really--when you look at the unemployment rate, when you look at wage growth--all the data still is pointing towards a very successful economy.”

Gonzalez says that along with the Finance Committee he is asking to be placed on the Agriculture Committee because that too involves an area of importance to northeast Ohio’s economy. 

Tags: 
stock market
Anthony Gonzalez
16th District
recession
Rep. Jim Renacci

Related Content

16th Congressional District Remains in Republican Control

By Nov 7, 2018
Supports of Anthony Gonzalez, election night.
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Political newcomer Anthony Gonzalez is going to Congress. Both he and his opponent in Ohio’s 16th District were seeking office for the first time. They were vying for the seat left open when Republican incumbent Jim Renacci ran for the U.S. Senate. 

At about 10:30 p.m. Anthony Gonzalez came to the podium at his watch party in Strongsville to report his victory to his supporters.

“I’m pleased to announce that I just got off the phone with Susan Moran Palmer … and the 16th District remains in your hands.”

GOP Race for the 16th Congressional District Takes on a Nasty Tone

By May 1, 2018
Photo of candidates on stage
RICK SENFTEN / WKSU public radio

A rare 16th Congressional District Republican debate last night revealed little difference on the issues between the two front runners. But attitude was a different matter. And, he third candidate on the stage stood apart on both issues and attitude.