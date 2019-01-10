Husted Sends Out Last Round of Voter Notifications

    Sec. of State Jon Husted has sent out the final round of voter notifications to Ohioans.
In the final days as Secretary of State, incoming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has sent out a final round of notifications for Ohioans who are in danger of being kicked off the voter registration rolls. 

More than 275,000 people in Ohio will receive final notifications by mail, warning them that they must update or confirm their voter registration. If they don’t take action they will be removed from the voter rolls.

The so-called “voter purge” was the subject of a long court battle. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately decided last year that the process Husted was using was acceptable.

An inactive voter has six years to either vote in an election or update their information before the secretary of state’s office moves to clear them from the rolls.

Husted says the process has been used by his Republican and Democratic predecessors. But critics say Husted takes an overly aggressive approach to cleaning the rolls and it restricts voter rights.

Related Content

Federal Judge Says Husted Can Continue to Remove Voters from Ohio's Rolls

By Jun 30, 2016
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A federal judge has ruled that Secretary of State Jon Husted can continue to remove voters from Ohio’s rolls. 

The Republican Secretary of State has removed about a million people from the rolls since 2011. The court says he can continue the practice, which Husted says follows state and federal law and removes dead, inactive and duplicate voters.

Husted Expects Ohio's Voter Purging Process to Continue

By Jun 15, 2018
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the secretary of state, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.