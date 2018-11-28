Huntington Bank Plans to Add New Jobs to Akron

Huntington Bank is planning to add more jobs in Akron.

The bank announced this week that it’s creating 1,200 jobs. The bank is also keeping a regional headquarters building in the city. Huntington acquired FirstMerit Bank in 2016. Last year, it closed 38 branches across the country, including four in Summit County. Deputy Mayor of Economic Development Sam DeShazior says this decision to add jobs follows the bank’s recent assessment of its staffing.

Re-assessment of Huntington's staffing

“There are some things that inside of headquarters of banks were duplicate positions, so when they went through the entire re-alignment of jobs to eliminate those that were overages in the lineup for personnel, there were adjustments that were made,” DeShazior said.

Huntington also announced it will be closing 30 branches in Ohio in early 2019. The Norton and Goodyear Heights branches in Summit County are closing down Jan. 1.