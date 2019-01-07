Historic Speaker Vote Expected as New Legislative Session Begins in Columbus

By Karen Kasler 22 seconds ago
  • Ohio Statehouse
    The new session of the Ohio Legislature begins Monday, January 7th.
    Statehouse News Bureau

The GOP-dominated state legislature starts a new two-year session Monday, and the vote for House Speaker could be unprecedented. It’s usually a unanimous formality, but the battle between two Republicans has allowed Democrats to come into the vote with surprising power.

 

Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), left, and Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) are in a battle to become the next speaker of the Ohio House.
Credit OHIO HOUSE

In a private meeting Friday, 20 of 38 House Democrats said they’d back former speaker Larry Householder over current Speaker Ryan Smith.

Eight indicated they’d vote for Smith, who’s been speaker since June, when he beat two Householder supporters and minority leader Fred Strahorn to replace former speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Unions that support Householder had been urging Democrats to back him.

Smith won 34 votes in a Republican caucus meeting last month - that’s a majority of the 60 member caucus, but most if not all of the 26 absent members are thought to be favoring Householder.

As in June, voting goes on till someone gets 50 votes or, in the 11th round, a plurality. Neither candidate has 50 sure votes. One Democrat says the vote is likely to be historic. 

Tags: 
Ohio House of Representatives
Rep. Ryan Smith
Rep. Larry Householder

Related Content

Republican Dispute Over House Speakership Continues

By Dec 27, 2018
Ryan Smith
Dan Konik / Statehouse News

Ohio House Republicans have voted to keep Ryan Smith as House Speaker. But Smith’s opponents are disputing the merits of that vote. 

While the 34 Republican representatives attending the caucus meeting chose Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), most of the 26 who weren’t there support Smith’s challenger, Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

Republicans in Ohio House Still Can't Agree on a Speaker

By Karen Kasler Dec 20, 2018
House room
http://www.ohiohouse.gov/

As state lawmakers come back to work after Christmas to consider overriding at least one veto – if not more – from Gov. John Kasich, Republicans are being pushed to hold a long-awaited vote for Speaker. One member is suggesting a sudden move to break the impasse.