Habitat for Humanity Notices Increase in Home Foreclosures

By Anna Huntsman 2 hours ago

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio logo
Credit Habitat for Humanity / Habitat for Humanity

A local Habitat for Humanity chapter has seen an uptick in home foreclosures filed this year.

The East Central Ohio branch, which builds homes in Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Jefferson and Harrison counties, has filed eight foreclosures. Prior to that, court records indicate the non-profit filed an average of two to three foreclosures a year since 2015.

Compared to other local affiliates, eight foreclosures is unusually high. Summit County’s chapter filed for two foreclosures this year, and the Medina County branch foreclosed on one home, the first in its 27-year history. An official at Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley said he only knew of one foreclosure at his chapter in the last three years.

But Courtney Brown, family partnership director for the East Central Ohio branch, said three of the homeowners resumed payments and are no longer on the foreclosure list.

Homeowner death accounted for four of the remaining foreclosures.

Brown said once a family is at risk for foreclosure, staff members remain in frequent communication and provide financial counseling.

“Once they fall and start to struggle, we call them. We talk to them. We bring them in the office. We sit down with their budgets again. We get them on payment plans. The last thing we ever want to see is a family lose their home. Ever,” she said.

Since its founding in 1988, the Habitat for Humanity of East Central Ohio has built 546 homes in the region.

Habitat for Humanity
home foreclosures
Courtney Brown
Summit County

Habitat Builds a House at the Statehouse

By Karen Kasler Apr 11, 2018
photo of habitat home in front of statehouse
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’s not uncommon to see a tent on the Statehouse grounds – but the beginnings of a full-sized house right outside the west stairs of the building was unusual. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler has more on why. Lawmakers were invited to swing hammers to help create some framing that would be moved to a home site in Marysville. Habitat for Humanity brought the tools and supplies to the Statehouse to raise awareness of what the organization does – and doesn’t do.

Summit County's Financial Empowerment Center in Kenmore is One of About Two-Dozen Nationwide

By Jun 21, 2018
Photo of ribbon cutting
Tyler Thompson / WKSU public radio

Summit County’s first Financial Empowerment Center is now open in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood. The center will provide free, ongoing financial counseling to any individual in the county regardless of income.

United Way of Summit County President Jim Mullen says counselors have laid out a plan to track their success.