Group Touts Economic Benefit of Hunting in Ohio

Wildlife, conservation, and outdoor sporting groups are uniting to promote the importance of hunting on Ohio’s economy. The coalition wants to raise awareness about aspects of hunting that seem to fly under the radar.

The benefits of hunting

The new group, Hunting Works For Ohio, said hunters pour millions of dollars into the state’s economy for equipment, lodging, transportation, and much more.

The group’s co-chair Tom Vorisek, a former Ohio Wildlife Council member, said much of the fees associated with hunting wind up going towards conservation efforts and regulations.

“We are about wild places and wild things. And we do tremendous conservation work," he said. "We are an economic engine. We provide people with jobs and prosperity that cannot be replaced.”

Hunting Works For Ohio wants to create an outreach to also encourage younger children to spend more time outside.