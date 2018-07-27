Green Landowner Alleges Construction of Nexus Natural Gas Pipeline is Polluting Pond and Wetlands

A landowner in the city of Green told the Akron Beacon Journal that construction of the Nexus natural gas pipeline polluted a pond and wetlands on his property.

According to the report, construction is happening across the front of the family’s property and includes a process called dewatering.

In a statement, a Nexus Gas Transmission representative said the company is working with the landowner, and the company’s dewatering process meets requirements.

City of Green spokeswoman Valerie Wolford said while the property owner did not contact the city, resources exist for those who are unhappy.

Hotline

“The city has set up a hotline for residents, if they need our assistance to communicate with Nexus. Nexus has a landowner hotline as well to report anything,” she said.

Earlier this year, Green reached a $7.5 million deal to allow the pipeline to pass through the city.

Last month, construction of the pipeline damaged a main road in Green.