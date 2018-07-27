Green Landowner Alleges Construction of Nexus Natural Gas Pipeline is Polluting Pond and Wetlands

By & 1 hour ago
  • photo of Pipeline
    A Nexus Gas Transmission representative says the company is working with a landowner in Green who alleges the construction of the pipeline is damaging his property.
    NEXUS GAS TRANSMISSION

A landowner in the city of Green told the Akron Beacon Journal that construction of the Nexus natural gas pipeline polluted a pond and wetlands on his property.

According to the report, construction is happening across the front of the family’s property and includes a process called dewatering.

In a statement, a Nexus Gas Transmission representative said the company is working with the landowner, and the company’s dewatering process meets requirements.

City of Green spokeswoman Valerie Wolford said while the property owner did not contact the city, resources exist for those who are unhappy.

“The city has set up a hotline for residents, if they need our assistance to communicate with Nexus. Nexus has a landowner hotline as well to report anything,” she said.

Earlier this year, Green reached a $7.5 million deal to allow the pipeline to pass through the city.

Last month, construction of the pipeline damaged a main road in Green.

Tags: 
City of Green
Valerie Wolford
Nexus Pipeline
dewatering
Akron Beacon Journal
natural gas pipeline
fracking

Related Content

Green and NEXUS Make Peace

By Feb 8, 2018
Green City Council chamber
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Green City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to settle with the builders of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline. 

Council was split over pulling the plug on the fight against NEXUS and accepting a seven and a half million dollar settlement, but speakers in the public comment part of the council meeting were not. All but one criticized the deal, many on practical grounds.  Like Jane Karl of New Franklin.  “Do you have a safety net built in when you determine that they have lied to you, so that you can back out of this agreement? 

Nexus Pipeline Construction Damages Main Artery in Green

By Jun 19, 2018
CITY OF GREEN

The city of Green is hoping to reopen a section of S. Arlington Road by Friday after construction of the Nexus Pipeline caused part of it to collapse.

City engineer Paul Pickett says a boring machine caused the incident. He says that any underground project might run into problems like this, especially when soil conditions are unknown.