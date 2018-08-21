Gov. Kasich Will Skip State GOP Dinner Featuring President Trump

By 44 minutes ago
    Gov. John Kasich says he will miss the Ohio Republican Party's state dinner to take one of his daughters to college.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich said he won’t be at the Ohio Republican Party’s biggest annual fundraising event, which this year will feature President Trump who is both a Kasich critic and a frequent target of Kasich’s criticism

Kasich said he disagrees with Trump’s policies and doesn’t like his leadership style but has no animosity toward Trump. As for the Republican state dinner, which Trump is headlining this Friday, Kasich said he won’t be there because he’ll be taking one of his twin daughters to college.

“So I’m going to be spending a lot of time with her. I don’t need to be at that dinner. I mean, I’m going out, got people coming in. Let ‘em all go and celebrate and all that stuff,” he said.

At last year’s GOP state dinner, Kasich appeared only at a pre-dinner reception and didn’t go on stage with Vice President Mike Pence, after Pence made a remark in a speech about Medicaid expansion that Kasich labeled as “fake news.”

Gov. John Kasich
President Donald Trump
Ohio Republican Party
State GOP Dinner

